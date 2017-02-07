Dunkin' Donuts to open in new Aloha Petroleum complex

Hawaii will get more donut and coffee options come 2017 with over a dozen new Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants opening up statewide.

Dunkin' Donuts returning to Hawaii with 15 new locations

A groundbreaking ceremony for Aloha Petroleum's new Paiea Street complex was held Tuesday. In the complex, there will be a Shell gas station, an Aloha Island Mart and Hawaii's first drive-through Dunkin' Donuts.

Located near the airport, Aloha Petroleum hopes the new complex will bring new services to the area.

“This property represents a new vision for Aloha in that four dynamic retailers will come together in one retail development, offering services that are needed in the airport area,” Aloha Petroleum CEO and President Richard Parry said.

In 2016, Aloha Petroleum signed an agreement with Dunkin' Donuts promising to bring 15 new Dunkin' Donuts restaurants to the island chain.

An International House Of Pancakes, or IHOP, is also expected to open in the new space.

The new building costs about $5 million.

The Shell gas station and Aloha Island Mart is expected to be operational by June 2017. IHOP and Dunkin' is expected to open later in the year.

