Police investigate shots fired in Hawaii Island parking lot

Hawaii County police arrested a man accused of firing shots at a group of people in Hilo on Monday night. No one was hurt, but the bullets pierced a couple of cars.

Desmond Kepano, who was driving a Jeep, got into an argument in the Puainako Center parking lot, according to police.

"He thought we was eyeing him out then he started snapping at us and yelling at us, and sure enough, he popped out a gun and started shooting at our cars," said witness Noah Kua-Silva.

Investigators said five young adults were close to the vehicles when the shots were fired.

"Heard him start to yell and he just unloaded rounds on our friends' cars. Pretty scary. I ran over there. Tried to help them," said witness Caleb Freitas-Fields.



Noah Surigao was sitting inside his vehicle when a bullet struck the top of the driver's side window.



"He just came up to us, started talking a bunch of nonsense and then he started just opening up rounds on the cars," Surigao recalled.



Investigators said two vehicles were damaged before Kepano sped off. More than two hours later, patrol officers spotted him in the Keaau area driving a different vehicle. They said the van stopped and a woman and a teenager got out before the 29-year-old suspect took off again. After a 30-minute pursuit, Kepano abandoned the vehicle and tried to run away, according to police.



"Luckily, no one was injured during any of these weapon discharges, and the subject was taken into custody after a brief vehicle pursuit," said Lt. Greg Esteban of the Hawaii County Police Department.



Kepano faces several charges, including attempted murder, terroristic threatening and reckless driving

The woman and the teenager who got out of the van were arrested, but later released without charges.

