Report: Only Manhattan has a higher cost of living than Honolulu

Honolulu's cost of living was nearly double the national average in 2016, and second only to Manhattan.
That's according to a new analysis from the Council for Community and Economic Research.
The council looked at a wide range of expenses to calculate how much it takes to live in 261 urban areas nationally.
Honolulu's cost of living index for 2016 was 190.5 (the national average is 100). That's up from 2015, when it was 188.2.
Manhattan's cost of living index last year, meanwhile, was 228.2, while San Francisco, in the no. 3 spot, was 177.4.
McAllen, Texas had the lowest cost of living among the urban areas, at 76.4, or 20 percent below the national average.
Harlingen, Texas and Richmond, Ind. rounded out the three least expensive cities.
To offer a better understanding of cost of living differences, the council released the average price for two must-have goods during cold and flu season -- orange juice and brand-name ibuprofen.
According to the group's data, Hilo had the priciest orange juice -- at $6.34. Orange juice in Honolulu (no. 2 on the list) was $5.69.
The national average was $3.50.
Meanwhile, Honolulu and Hilo took the no. 2 and no. 3 spots for the highest prices for ibuprofen.
|COST OF LIVING INDEX
|(Average for 261 urban areas = 100)
|Most Expensive Cities
|
|Least Expensive Cities
|
|New York (Manhattan) NY
|228.2
|McAllen TX
|76.4
|Honolulu HI
|190.5
|Harlingen TX
|79.4
|San Francisco CA
|177.4
|Richmond IN
|79.9
|New York (Brooklyn) NY
|173.6
|Kalamazoo MI
|80.1
|Orange County CA
|151.6
|Ashland OH
|81.5
|Washington DC
|149.2
|Cleveland TN
|82.7
|Oakland CA
|148.7
|Tupelo MS
|82.8
|Boston MA
|148.1
|Martinsville-Henry County VA
|82.8
|Stamford CT
|145.9
|Memphis TN
|83.0
|Seattle WA
|145.1
|Hattiesburg MS
|83.8
|Source: Council for Community and Economic Research
