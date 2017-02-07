Report: Only Manhattan has a higher cost of living than Honolulu

Honolulu's cost of living was nearly double the national average in 2016, and second only to Manhattan.

That's according to a new analysis from the Council for Community and Economic Research.

The council looked at a wide range of expenses to calculate how much it takes to live in 261 urban areas nationally.

Honolulu's cost of living index for 2016 was 190.5 (the national average is 100). That's up from 2015, when it was 188.2.

Manhattan's cost of living index last year, meanwhile, was 228.2, while San Francisco, in the no. 3 spot, was 177.4.

McAllen, Texas had the lowest cost of living among the urban areas, at 76.4, or 20 percent below the national average.

Harlingen, Texas and Richmond, Ind. rounded out the three least expensive cities.

To offer a better understanding of cost of living differences, the council released the average price for two must-have goods during cold and flu season -- orange juice and brand-name ibuprofen.

According to the group's data, Hilo had the priciest orange juice -- at $6.34. Orange juice in Honolulu (no. 2 on the list) was $5.69.

The national average was $3.50.

Meanwhile, Honolulu and Hilo took the no. 2 and no. 3 spots for the highest prices for ibuprofen.

COST OF LIVING INDEX (Average for 261 urban areas = 100) Most Expensive Cities Least Expensive Cities New York (Manhattan) NY 228.2 McAllen TX 76.4 Honolulu HI 190.5 Harlingen TX 79.4 San Francisco CA 177.4 Richmond IN 79.9 New York (Brooklyn) NY 173.6 Kalamazoo MI 80.1 Orange County CA 151.6 Ashland OH 81.5 Washington DC 149.2 Cleveland TN 82.7 Oakland CA 148.7 Tupelo MS 82.8 Boston MA 148.1 Martinsville-Henry County VA 82.8 Stamford CT 145.9 Memphis TN 83.0 Seattle WA 145.1 Hattiesburg MS 83.8 Source: Council for Community and Economic Research

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.