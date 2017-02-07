H-3 Freeway to close for repairs Saturday night

Kaneohe-bound motorists who use the H-3 Freeway will need to find a different way home on Saturday night.

The state Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that all Kaneohe-bound lanes of the H-3 would close for overnight repairs on Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m.

The road is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning.

State transportation officials say the closure is for routine tunnel maintenance.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.