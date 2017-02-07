Five acres of mountain brush burned in Maui fire

An early evening brush fire in Kailua on Monday burned roughly five acres of heavy vegetation in a mountainous area above the Hana Highway, according to the Maui Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to reports of flames just after 5 p.m., after motorists on the highway below reported seeing flames about a mile west of Honomanu Bay.

When firefighters arrived on the scene nearly 30 minutes later, they discovered about a quarter-acre of thick vegetation burning in an area that was too steep to safely access.

Traffic on the Hana Highway was closed in both directions for nearly three hours while firefighters kept tabs on the flames. Fire officials say burnt debris that fell onto the roadway also posed safety concerns.

Flames burned overnight, and firefighters returned to the scene on Tuesday morning to extinguish the fire using water drops from the department's Air 1 helicopter.

The fire was extinguished before 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

