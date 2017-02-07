Hawaii Wet Seal stores begin liquidation sales

Two Hawaii Wet Seal stores in Hawaii are beginning their liquidation sales as they prepare to close their doors.

The stores are among 137 nationwide shuttering as part of bankruptcy proceedings.

Hawaii's Wet Seal stores are in Aiea and Kahului.

The stores are marking items 40 to 60 percent off. Sales will run while inventory lasts.

Wet Seal, launched in 1962, has struggled for years.

At stores, furniture, fixtures and equipment will also be for sale.

