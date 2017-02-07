Hawai‘i Public Radio’s program realignment

On Valentine’s Day, February 14th, Hawai‘i Public Radio will be rolling out a new logo and new mobile app, which reflect the station’s forward-looking brand, as well as re-formatting its two stations, HPR-1 and HPR-2, creating two distinct programming streams for news and classical music. This is the fulfillment of a promise made at the station’s founding 35 years ago. Recent completion of a transmitter in East Hawai‘I island meant that both HPR-1 and HPR-2 are now heard in all major population centers throughout the state.

Through this realignment, HPR can even better accomplish their mission of bringing to Hawai‘i the kind of information and cultural programming they can’t get on any other radio station. HPR will be introducing more news programs, more classical music, and more locally produced programs. All this is designed to deliver a better listening experience and increase listener loyalty, which will eventually translate into contributions (revenue) to the station.

For more information, go to their website, hawaiipublicradio.org, and find answers to most of your questions about the realignment, or to send comments and questions.

