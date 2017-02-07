Give your sweetheart the gift of song this Valentine's Day

The Sounds of Aloha Chorus is once again offering its popular Hawaii Singing Valentines! You can surprise your sweetheart by arranging for a barbershop quartet to come serenade her or him in person, on either February 13 or February 14, at an Oahu location and a time range you choose in advance (subject to availability). The quartet will perform two a cappella love songs and deliver a silk rose and a card bearing your personal message.

They can perform at a residence, a workplace, a restaurant, a school, a hospital... you name it. The basic cost to arrange for delivery within a two-hour window of time is just $60. A more specific time can be arranged for $75, and evening delivery to a Waikiki location also costs $75. Their in-person delivery region extends as far as Kapolei in West Oahu, Wahiawa in Central Oahu, and from Waimanalo to Kaneohe on the Windward side, and they can even deliver songs by phone or video!

Singing Valentines are easy to order online at www.soundsofaloha.org, or you can call 262-SONG (7664).

