Hawaiian Electric marks 125 years of serving Hawai?i

Medical marijuana dispensaries have been allowed to grow plants in Hawaii since January, but until the state certifies labs that will be charged with testing it, patients remain clueless as to when they'll actually be able to obtain the drug.More >>
Medical marijuana dispensaries have been allowed to grow plants in Hawaii since January, but until the state certifies labs that will be charged with testing it, patients remain clueless as to when they'll actually be able to obtain the drug.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Am Iowa man killed on the U.S.S. Oklahoma will be laid to rest in his hometown of Des Moines, Iowa Friday.More >>
Am Iowa man killed on the U.S.S. Oklahoma will be laid to rest in his hometown of Des Moines, Iowa Friday.More >>
A deaf tourist from Japan was illegally denied access to a sign language interpreter during hours of interrogation and detention at Honolulu International Airport and was subsequently handcuffed, denying her the ability to communicate, an ACLU discrimination complaint alleges.More >>
A deaf tourist from Japan was illegally denied access to a sign language interpreter during hours of interrogation and detention at Honolulu International Airport and was subsequently handcuffed, denying her the ability to communicate, an ACLU discrimination complaint alleges.More >>
A standout student-athlete at Castle High School has been hospitalized in critical condition after police say he fell and hit his head in a freak accident on Tuesday.More >>
A standout student-athlete at Castle High School has been hospitalized in critical condition after police say he fell and hit his head in a freak accident on Tuesday.More >>