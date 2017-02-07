Hawaii lawmakers consider legislation on short-term rentals

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii lawmakers are considering bills that would allow vacation rental websites like Airbnb to collect taxes on behalf of short-term rental operators.

State House Tourism Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Onishi says he's aiming for legislation that would collect taxes and make sure short-term rentals are legal under state and county law.

The committee will hear the bills Tuesday.

Each Hawaii county has different rules for vacation rental and bed-and-breakfast properties. But Honolulu County hasn't issued new permits since 1989, even though such places are increasingly popular with travelers.

Gov. David Ige vetoed similar legislation last year out of concern it would facilitate illegal rentals. He expressed concern that encouraging people to rent to visitors instead of residents would exacerbate Hawaii's severe housing shortage and homelessness crisis.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.