Judge suspends Hawaii's suit on controversial travel ban

State Attorney General Doug Chin announced Friday that the state would sue President Trump over his controversial travel ban.

The U.S. Department of Justice is asking a federal court to suspend all deadlines in Hawaii's lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Hawaii's lawsuit against President Donald Trump over a controversial travel ban is on hold, but only while a nationwide injunction remains in place.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson on Tuesday granted the government's request for a stay.

He's halting the case while the injunction remains in place in a suit brought by Washington state and Minnesota.

But if the injunction is lifted, a new hearing date in the suit will be set.

Washington state and Minnesota sued Trump last week, saying the ban on people from seven majority-Muslim countries harms residents and effectively mandates discrimination. The case is before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which heard arguments from both sides in the case Tuesday.

Hawaii Judge Richard Clifton was among the judges hearing the case.

He asked the White House's special counsel whether there was any risk to keeping the staying in place while the administration reviews immigration policies.

Attorney August Flentje answered: "The president determined there was a real risk. That's why the president determined the best course was a temporary (ban). It's a short halt in entry for 90 days, while these procedures are looked at."

Hawaii's suit on the ban was filed Friday, and state Attorney General Doug Chin says the order keeps families apart and harms the state's tourism industry.

"What actually comes out of the executive order just makes no sense in terms of what it's trying to do," he said.

"It doesn't matter if you're a baby or a grandmother, that you've never committed a crime in your life, so long as you come from one of these Muslim-majority nations, you can't come into the U.S. because we're concerned you might be a terrorist."

