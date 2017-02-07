Obama, Branson go head-to-head in friendly competition

Former president Barack Obama has been largely out of the spotlight since leaving the White House in January.

But now, he's back.

The Obamas were recently invited to vacation with billionaire entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in the British Virgin Islands.

There, Obama decided to learn how to kitesurf, whereas Branson decided he wanted to learn foilboard surfing. (A foilboard is a type of a surfboard with a hydrofoil attached to the bottom.)

Competition flared between the two and they decided who could learn their skill first.

After a few days of training, they went head to head and Obama went farther, thus winning the challenge.

Regardless of who won, Branson posted on his blog that being able to invite the Obamas was a "huge honour."

For more, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.