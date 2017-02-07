Piilani Highway partially closed due to flooding

Piilani Highway between mile markers 34 and 41 is closed due to flooding, according to Maui officials.

No word yet on when the road between Kaupo to Kipahulu will reopen.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until the water subsides.

However, a portion of the highway between mile markers 29 and 31 has reopened as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

