Days after cliff collapse, popular 'lava hose' returns to Kamokuna

Just days after a sea cliff collapse appeared to have ended the flow of the popular 'lava hose' at Kilauea's Kamokuna ocean entry, video captured on Sunday shows that the attraction is once again spewing molten rock into the ocean.

After last week's cliff collapse, which highlighted the danger thrillseekers face when getting too close to the flow, geologists noted that the flow itself was no longer visible despite plumes of steam that indicated it was still entering the ocean.

That appeared to have been the end of the flow, but Kalapana Cultural Tours took stunning new video from the ocean fronting the lava entry point on Sunday, showing the 'firehose' spewing lava as strongly as ever.

Dangers remain in the area. Geologists say another piece of the cliff -- one that measures 100 feet long and 16 feet wide -- appears to be highly unstable and could collapse at any time.

