Forecast: Skies clearing as front moves away from state

A cold front is cruising through the state with gusty winds and some heavy downpours. Skies are clearing on the west end of the state, Maui and the Big Island will get the blustery conditions tonight and tomorrow.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all islands except Kauai and Niihau. Southwest winds will be 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

A High Wind Warning is up for the Big Island summits above 8,000 feet. Winds there will be 45-55 mph with gusts to 75 mph.

A new northwest swell is starting to roll in and will likely hit warning levels later tonight and tomorrow. Life-threatening conditions are taking over the affected coastlines, use extreme caution in those areas.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai. north shores of Maui. West shores of the Big Island.

Finally, a Small Craft Advisory is up for all coastal and channel waters.

- Guy Hagi

