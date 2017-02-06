Bad weather behind helicopter landing at Sandy Beach

A tour helicopter was forced to conduct a precautionary landing at Sandy Beach Park on Monday because of weather-related safety concerns, the aircraft's pilot tells Hawaii News Now.

The Blue Hawaiian helicopter tour was flying around Oahu with several passengers on board when weather conditions near the airport detoriated, a company spokesperson says. Air traffic controllers determined that visibility was too poor to conduct a safe landing.

As a result, the pilot went into a holding pattern over the Waialae area. The helicopter circled over the area for more than 30 minutes while waiting for clearance to land.

When it was not given clearance, the pilot conducted the precautionary landing at Sandy Beach.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

A tour bus was dispatched to the beach park to transport customers back to the company's headquarters near the Honolulu International Airport.

The helicopter has since been flown back to base.

