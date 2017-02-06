Man pleads guilty to threats on Hawaii flight, says he doesn't remember incident

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - A man whose behavior prompted a New York City-bound flight to return to Honolulu says he doesn't remember what happened but doesn't dispute accounts that he was threatening and aggressive.

James August pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Honolulu to interfering with a flight crew.

He was arrested after the November Hawaiian Airlines flight returned to Honolulu. Court documents say a drunken August threatened to kill his girlfriend, her children, passengers and crewmembers.

An FBI affidavit filed after his arrest says he slapped a female flight attendant's shoulder.

At Monday's hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Brady says August touched the woman's back and that she felt threatened.

Brady says it's not clear if Hawaiian Airlines will seek restitution for any damages from having to turn the plane around.

