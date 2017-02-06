Allen nets second conference weekly honor as 'Bows sweep roadtrip

Noah Allen was named the Big West Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week for the second time this year after helping Hawai'i complete a road sweep at UC Riverside and CSUN.



The senior forward averaged 20.5 ppg in the two road contests, including a 34-point outburst that fueled UH's 76-72 win over CSUN. Allen also added eight rebounds and two steals against the Matadors and came up huge late in the game. With UH down four points with seven minutes left, Allen scored seven points down the stretch, including a three-pointer that kick-started UH's game-changing 13-2 run.



The native of Pacific Grove, Calif., finished with his second 30-point game in the last three contests and third in the last six. For the week he shot 56 percent from the floor and 50 percent on three-pointers (5-10). Allen currently leads the Big West at 18.4 ppg in conference games.



Behind Allen's stellar play UH has won three in a row and five of its last seven to move within a 1.5 games of first place in the Big West. Allen and the rest of the Rainbow Warriors next host Cal Poly in a Big West contest on Thursday, Feb. 9. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii Athletics Release