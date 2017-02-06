State: Stay out of waters near Waimanalo, Ala Moana Bowls

The state Department of Health is asking swimmers to stay out of the water at two of Hawaii's most popular beaches.

Brown Water Advisories were issued for Ala Moana Bowls and Waimanalo Bay on Monday because of heavy rains across Oahu.

Maps provided by the Department of Health's Clean Water Branch show the advisory for Ala Moana is limited to the Bowls surf spot and does not appear to impact Ala Moana Beach Park.

The Waimanalo Bay advisory affects the waters fronting Waimanalo Beach Park.

The state is concerned that heavy runoff may be contaminated with water from overflowing cesspools, sewer manholes or other contaminated areas. Members of the public are asked to stay out of any waters that are turbid and brown.

