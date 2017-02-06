Ruth Bader Ginsburg to visit Hawaii law school

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will travel to Hawaii this week to take part in educational programs at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and other area schools.

Ginsburg, a 1993 Supreme Court appointee by President Bill Clinton, is scheduled to participate in the Richardson School of Law's "Jurists-in-Residence" program, which has invited Supreme Court justices to Hawaii to discuss contemporary legal issues since its founding in 1987.

Justices are also invited to teach classes and meet with judges and members of the Hawaii State Bar Association.

Antonin Scalia, the late Supreme Court associate justice who died of natural causes in 2016, is the most recent justice to participate in the program, having visited Manoa in 2014. Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Samuel Alito, Stephen Breyer and Anthony Kennedy have also participated.

The visit will be Ginsburg's third during her tenure on the bench.

On Saturday, according to a news release from UH, Justice Ginsburg will also visit with students from the state's "Courts in the Community" program at Mililani High School.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.