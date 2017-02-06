Luxury hotel slated for property next to Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (AP) - The global luxury hotel chain Mandarin Oriental is returning to Hawaii with an agreement to operate a hotel and residential apartments in a new Honolulu tower.

A Los Angeles-based investment bank, Salem Partners, said Monday the 36-story tower is scheduled to open in 2020.

It's due to be built next to Ala Moana Center, the world's largest open-air shopping mall.

The building will have 125 hotel rooms and over a hundred residences. The owners of the residential apartments will be able to use hotel services.

Mandarin Oriental is the latest luxury hotel brand to enter the Oahu market. Last year, the Four Seasons opened at Ko Olina and the Ritz Carlton opened in Waikiki.

Mandarin Oriental previously ran a hotel in Kahala from 1994 to 2006.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.