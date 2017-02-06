SmartMoney Monday: Accessory Dwelling Units

A new law was passed that permits Accessory Dwelling Units or "ADUs" to be built on single family lots. ADUs are living spaces with a full kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping facilities. It's good for homeowners, and good for renters who might want to live in a quiet, single-family neighborhood and really could help provide a new source of affordable housing options for Hawaii. But there are requirements that need to be met.
In general, there are size requirements for the lot under consideration for an ADU, the lot must currently contain only one single family dwelling, the homeowner or family member must reside on the property, it must not be prohibited by any homeowner association rules, and there must be a parking space for the ADU.
For more information about ADUs, go to www.hawaiiadu.org for more information.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.