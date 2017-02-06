Entertainment: Lady Gaga & SB, UK Royals, Mailani and Lava Video

Lady Gaga rocked the Super Bowl, especially if you are one of her monsters; but some people were asking: Where was Tony Bennett?

Tony was rumored to be a part of the half time show. Website mic.com mentioned that other than a pre-show introduction, Lady Gaga went solo. Tony Bennett said on Twitter: "@ladygaga I know your Super Bowl halftime show will be original, of the highest artistry and spectacular….just like you. Love, Tony"

After halftime, he also tweeted: "@ladygaga Lady...the most super thing about the Super Bowl was you....just amazing!"

The two have collaborated together since the "Cheek to Cheek" release in 2014. Beyonce, who is from Houston; rumored but absent as well.

In a pre-Super Bowl photo, 7-foot, 1-inch Shaquille O'Neal stood next to 4-foot, 8-inch Simone Biles, and the Internet loved it.

Today is a special day for the Brits. Queen Elizabeth the second took the throne 65 years ago on this day. However, the Queen herself will be far away from the Sapphire Jubilee celebrations in London. She is staying at her estate in Norfolk because today also marks the day her father died of lung cancer.

The super bowl wasn't the only impressive athletic display this weekend. Prince Harry, Prince William, and the Duchess of Cambridge took part in a race. It looks like Harry won, although William was gaining. They were with 150 other runners training for the London Marathon.... helping to support their charity "Heads Together," which promotes mental well-being in young people.

Hawaii Recording Artist Mailani is headed out to the state of Indiana She is a huge professional basketball fan and will be attending her first NBA game. Not only to watch, she will sing the National Anthem during pre-game festivities. That will be coming up this Saturday night

And take a look at this spectucular lava video from the Big Island. It was shot by the guys over at "More than Just Parks."

We'll let you soak it in... as we head to break..

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.

