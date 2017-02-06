Catholic Charities of Hawaii Celebrates 70th Year

Catholic Charities of Hawaii has a brand new CEO; we talked to Terry Walsh this morning about what he expects to accomplish and the complexities of being part of an organization that does so much to help our community.
Terry Walsh went to school at Chaminade University here in Honolulu, met his wife here in Hawaii and has two children. He is taking over following the retirement of longtime CEO Jerry Rauckhorst after running CCH for 20 years.
Watch the interview to find out more about Terry Walsh and what CCH does!
