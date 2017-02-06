Upcoming Neighborhood Board Informational Meetings and Election

Neighborhood Board Elections are coming up around the corner; we talked with Executive Secretary of the City and County of Honolulu Neighborhood Commission Office (NCO) Shawn Hamamoto and Neighborhood Commissioner Tyler Dos Santos this morning.
We asked them how many Neighborhood Boards exist, what they do, and who is eligible to become a member of a neighborhood board, or how to become involved.
The informational meetings are coming up:
· Wednesday, February 8, 2017 – HPU Aloha Tower, Multi-Purpose Room 3 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
· Thursday, February 9, 2017 – Kailua District Park, Multi-Purpose Room from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
· Monday, February 13, 2017 – Kapolei Hale, Conference Room A & B from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
We also discussed how people can become candidates and when the elections will be.
For more information log on to the City and County of Honolulu website.
