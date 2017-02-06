Haleakala's New Reservation System Now Active

Seeing the sunrise at Haleakala National Park is one of the primary visitor destinations for the Valley Isle of Maui. Visitors may be surprised to learn that there is a new reservations system in place to access Haleakala in the early morning. Polly Angelakis, Chief of Interpretation and Education at Haleakala National Park joined Sunrise by phone this morning to discuss how the new system is working for visitors and residents.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.