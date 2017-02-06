Haleakala's New Reservation System Now Active

Seeing the sunrise at Haleakala National Park is one of the primary visitor destinations for the Valley Isle of Maui. Visitors may be surprised to learn that there is a new reservations system in place to access Haleakala in the early morning. Polly Angelakis, Chief of Interpretation and Education at Haleakala National Park joined Sunrise by phone this morning to discuss how the new system is working for visitors and residents.

