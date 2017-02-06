Hawaii lawmakers tackle bathroom outlaws, gas-free cars

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii lawmakers are expected to tackle bills involving for-profit universities, bathroom vandals and renewable energy in the coming week at the Legislature.

On Monday, they'll be discussing a bill that would make it a crime to ruin public restrooms after a slew of incidents around the islands.

They're set to take up a bill Tuesday that would require for-profit universities and colleges to make it clear they're for-profit businesses.

Also Tuesday they could make decisions on some renewable energy bills. One sets a goal for all vehicles to operate using renewable energy by 2045. Another would give communities that host renewable energy projects better electricity rates.

On Friday a public event is set about organizing and reacting to President Donald Trump in the Capitol auditorium.

