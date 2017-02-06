Water main break leaves 50 homes without service

Board of Water Supply (Image: Hawaii News Now)

An 8-inch water main break on Hahaione St. has cut off water service for 50 homes, according to the Board of Water Supply.

The rupture was reported around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

Two water wagons are on the scene.

No word yet on how long repairs would take.

This story will be updated.

