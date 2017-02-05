Forecast: Winds, rain, to increase with strong front Monday

The new work week is starting with very windy and wet weather conditions. Gusty Kona winds are strengthening over much of the state, and a Wind Advisory is now in effect until 6 p.m. for all islands except Kahoolawe and lower elevations of the Big Island.

The strong winds are building ahead of a cold front approaching from the northwest. Winds in downslope areas and through Central Maui could reach 25 to 35 miles per hour with local gusts to 50 miles per hour.

Heavy rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms will accompany the frontal passage, starting with Kauai Monday morning, Oahu Monday afternoon, Maui County Monday night and the Big Island Tuesday. The front may lose some steam as it passes through.

Winds will weaken and turn northwesterly as the front passes, with cool northerly winds by Wednesday.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for west shores of Kauai and Oahu from a swell caused by the strong west winds behind the front. Surf will be higher but rough and choppy west and south. There's also a Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaiian coastal waters and a Gale Warning for offshore waters farther than 40 nautical miles.

- Ben Gutierrez

