Heavy rains, blustery winds batter islands

The state Department of Health is asking swimmers to stay out of the water at two of Hawaii's most popular beaches.

State: Stay out of waters near Waimanalo, Ala Moana Bowls

A tour helicopter was forced to conduct a precautionary landing at Sandy Beach Park on Monday because of weather-related safety concerns, the aircraft's pilot tells Hawaii News Now.

Gusty winds and heavy rains continued to batter Oahu on Monday, after a blustery weekend that triggered big power outages, brought down trees and damaged homes.

Heavy rains were seen from Leeward Oahu to Downtown Honolulu, but had lightened by early afternoon.

In the wake of the downpours, a Brown Water Advisory has been issued for popular Hawaii beaches.

During the heaviest rains Monday, some flooding and other problems were reported.

Honolulu Fire Deparment officials say they responded to 37 wind-related emergencies on Monday, most in the Kaneohe and Kailua areas.

Mason Gibbons, of Kaneohe, said all of his home's roofing paper was ripped off Sunday in high winds. And then on Monday, the rains began.

"The tarp can't really keep all the water out right now so our house is badly leaking," he said. "It's just really crazy."

The bad weather also spurred several power outages, including one in east Honolulu that knocked out power to about 440 customers.

Meanwhile, HECO crews restored power to all Windward Oahu customers by about 2 p.m. Monday. On Sunday, about 13,000 customers lost power.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, especially on Super Bowl Sunday, and we appreciate customers' understanding and patience," HECO said.

The winds also made for a busy weekend for Honolulu firefighters.

Between 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, crews responded to eight blown roofs, four downed trees and three electrical hazards, such as a broken power line or arcing wires.

Much of the state remains under a Wind Advisory until 6 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service said southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with 50 mph gusts are possible in some areas.

