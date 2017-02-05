Dead turtle found entangled in fishing line at Sandy's

Pictures of tourists straddling and touching Hawaiian Green Sea Turtles, which are a threatened species, have prompted a reminder that disturbing them in any way is a violation...

A photo of two men in Australia standing on a turtle has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

A photo of two men in Australia standing on a turtle has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

A green sea turtle was found dead at Sandy Beach early Sunday morning.

NOAA officials aren't sure exactly what caused the honu's death, but say entanglement may be a contributing factor.

Finishing line was found tied around the turtle's front flippers.

The age of the turtle is not known at this time although the turtle was described as being smaller in size compared to an adult turtle.

All sea turtles found in U.S. waters are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act. Harming or touching turtles is a violation of both state and federal laws.

In November 2016, a photo of two men standing on a turtle on an Australia beach sparked outrage on social media. The incident brought attention to protecting honus in Hawaii.

A necropsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death. If you see a sick or injured turtle, you are urged to contact NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service - PIFSC Marine Turtle Biology and Assessment Program at (808) 725-5730.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.