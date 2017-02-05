Social media challenge inspired by Maui boy battling cancer

A 2-year-old boy from Maui got to follow his father's footsteps, on Monday when he became an honorary Maui firefighter.

It was a dream come true for a 3-year-old Maui boy battling brain cancer: On Tuesday, the New York City Fire Department welcomed him in as an honorary member of the team.

At just three years old, Maui boy Trucker Dukes is garnering national support on social media as he battles an aggressive cancer.

The #TruckerToughChallenge is making rounds on social media. Supporters post a tough face photo to Facebook, usually with a shaka, and tag their friends to join.

Trucker was diagnosed with stage IV Neuroblastoma, a pediatric cancer, two years ago.

Although Trucker's parents have enrolled him in a hospice to help with pain management, the family is keeping their hopes strong.

"Some days are a lot harder than others to keep the pendulum on the light side, but we have fought really hard to live there and we still find joy in every day in every circumstance," Shauna Dukes, Trucker's mother said.

Trucker has undergone 12 rounds of chemotherapy and other surgeries and treatments.

In 2016, Trucker's dream of becoming a firefighter came true. The New York City Fire Department welcomed him as an honorary firefighter. The year before that, the Maui Fire Department gave him a similar distinction.

The social media challenge has reached tens of thousands of people across the nation. Click here for more information on Trucker's challenge.

