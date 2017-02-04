Kauai protesters pledge weekly Saturday rally over Kuleana lands - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Kauai protesters pledge weekly Saturday rally over Kuleana lands

(Image: Joseph Hart) (Image: Joseph Hart)
(Image: Joseph Hart) (Image: Joseph Hart)
(Image: Joseph Hart) (Image: Joseph Hart)
KILAUEA, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Protesters upset over controversial lawsuits by Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg to force Hawaiian families from Kuleana lands said they plan to hold weekly rallies until he hosts a town hall style meeting to speak with neighbors and learn the culture of the land.

New photos show about 100 people participating in a rally to urge Zuckerberg to host the meeting, Saturday. 

The movement gained momentum from the last demonstration. 

Last Saturday, Joseph Hart organized a rally at the North Shore property to protest the lawsuits. A crowd, smaller than expected, showed up and demonstrators used the opportunity share aloha for the neighbors and the land by picking up trash. 

After strong public backlash over the lawsuits, Zuckerberg dropped the lawsuits. However, some still aren't happy. 

Hart said they will rally every Saturday until Zuckerberg hosts the meeting. He says the intention of the movement is to show aloha. 

"Our trail access and lifestyle of Aloha is a must," Hart said.

The lawsuits would've forced Kuleana land owners to surrender parcels of land that were passed down through generations of Hawaiian families. 

Zuckerberg spent $100 million to purchase beachfront land to create a secluded family sanctuary. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly