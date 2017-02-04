Kauai protesters pledge weekly Saturday rally over Kuleana lands

Following a furor, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is dropping his “quiet title” actions against hundreds of people on Kauai.

One day after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced he's dropping lawsuits against Kuleana landowners, a planned protest took place near his Kauai property.

Only a handful show up to rally near Facebook CEO's Kauai property

Protesters upset over controversial lawsuits by Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg to force Hawaiian families from Kuleana lands said they plan to hold weekly rallies until he hosts a town hall style meeting to speak with neighbors and learn the culture of the land.

New photos show about 100 people participating in a rally to urge Zuckerberg to host the meeting, Saturday.

The movement gained momentum from the last demonstration.

Last Saturday, Joseph Hart organized a rally at the North Shore property to protest the lawsuits. A crowd, smaller than expected, showed up and demonstrators used the opportunity share aloha for the neighbors and the land by picking up trash.

After strong public backlash over the lawsuits, Zuckerberg dropped the lawsuits. However, some still aren't happy.

Hart said they will rally every Saturday until Zuckerberg hosts the meeting. He says the intention of the movement is to show aloha.

"Our trail access and lifestyle of Aloha is a must," Hart said.

The lawsuits would've forced Kuleana land owners to surrender parcels of land that were passed down through generations of Hawaiian families.

Zuckerberg spent $100 million to purchase beachfront land to create a secluded family sanctuary.

