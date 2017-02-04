HFD kept busy battling 2 brush fires near Sandy Beach

Firefighters battled two separate brush fires Saturday near Sandy Beach in east Oahu.

Together, the blazes burned about 62 acres, filling nearby neighborhoods with heavy smoke, snarling traffic and getting too close for comfort to some homes.

The first fire broke out at at 9 a.m. and was reported to be under control around 9:30 a.m. It temporarily closed Kalanianaole Highway in both directions for an hour and a half as crews worked to extinguish the flames. It broke out on the mauka side of the Highway. The road was reopened at 11 a.m.

The fire burned about 1.5 acres.

Crews were called back to the scene hours later to respond to a second brush fire.

The second blaze ignited around 1 p.m. creating smoky conditions for nearby neighborhoods.

No mandatory evacuation orders were issued, although horses from a nearby stable were temporarily relocated to an area shopping center.

About 60 acres burned and traffic was rerouted through the parking lot of Sandy Beach.

Firefighters battled the blaze on foot and via chopper. Drones were seen flying near the fire according to HFD. Fire officials advised all drones should be grounded because they may interfere with air and water drop operations.

Although they were in the same general area, HFD says the two fires are unrelated.

Both do not appear suspicious.

No word on injuries or if any structures were threatened in either fires.

The cause is unknown at this time.

