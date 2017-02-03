Headed to the Punahou Carnival? Here's what you need to know

Malasadas. Mango chutney. Rides and a White Elephant sale.

Yes, the Punahou Carnival is here and it's only sticking around until Saturday night.

The annual fundraiser kicked off Friday morning, and will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This year's theme is "Back to the '50s."

If you're headed out, be aware of some inclement weather the state is expected this weekend.

Parking on campus is limited, though street parking and paid parking is available nearby.

