Man injured jumping from Rainbow Falls

A man was airflifted from a popular Hawaii Island waterfall on Friday afternoon after being injured while attempting to jump from the falls into the water below, according to Big Island fire officials.

The victim suffered what was described as some kind of spinal injury while jumping from the waterfall at Rainbow Falls.

He was discovered lying on the rocks at the edge of the pond, officials said.

Rescuers used a fire department helicopter to transport the man to a nearby hospital for evaluation. His condition was not immediately known.

