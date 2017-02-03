Major repaving project for North Shore set to begin

Brace yourselves, North Shores residents. A major repaving project is headed your way.

The work to repave streets from Mokuleia to Waimea Bay kicks off Wednesday in Haleiwa.

As part of the $5.9 million project, some 37 lane miles will be repaved.

Affected roads are all side streets in neighborhoods; Kamehameha Highway is not being repaved as part of the work as it's state-owned.

Roadwork will begin in Haleiwa and advance towards Waimea and Waialua. Barring delays, the project is set to wrap up by the end of spring.

“The roads in our district get a lot of use by residents and visitors and this work is important to ensure safe travels for all of our motorists,” said Councilman Ernie Martin. “Maintaining city infrastructure, especially safe streets, is a core function of government. While the work is ongoing, please be patient with our work crews and understand that we are doing our best to ensure that the road refurbishments have minimal impact on traffic flow.”

The repaving work will be done from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with some weekend work.

