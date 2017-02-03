UH defensive coordinator Lempa considering job at Michigan

Two weeks before the Hawaii football team opens spring practices, head coach Nick Rolovich could be left searching for a new defensive coordinator as Kevin Lempa considers a position at the University of Michigan.

Jim Harbaugh does not currently have any openings on his full-time coaching staff, but there are several non-coaching positions open, including defensive analyst.

Prior to last season, Lempa was a defensive backs coach at Boston College under Don Brown, the Wolverines current defensive coordinator. The two also worked together at Maryland.

A defensive coordinator for the Rainbow Warriors in the early 2000s under June Jones, Lempa’s return to Manoa helped lead the program to its first bowl victory in a decade.

Under Lempa, the UH defense ranked in the top half of the conference in sacks, interceptions, fourth down conversions, pass defense and efficiency, red zone defense and scoring defense.

Last Wednesday, 23 players signed letters of intent to play at UH, thirteen of which on the defensive side of the ball.

The Rainbow Warriors are scheduled to open spring practices on February 20.

