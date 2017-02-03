70-year-old bell stolen from Wailuku Jodo Mission

By Kristy Tamashiro

WAILUKU, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Buddhist temple on Maui is asking the public to keep their eyes open for an iconic bell that has been stolen from the property.

Reverend John Hara tells Hawaii News Now that he discovered the bell was missing from the Wailuku Jodo Mission around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Hara doesn’t know exactly when the bell was stolen, but is asking the public to spread the word about the missing bell.

The bell is 70 years old and weighs about 70 pounds, made of copper and bronze, and approximately 12 inches in diameter. Hara says the bell is used during every church service.

Hara estimates the replacement cost for the bell to be around $25,000.

“Whoever did take the bell, we just want it to come back,” said Hara. “It’s not about money, it’s about community so whoever has it, just show respect to your community and bring it back.”

