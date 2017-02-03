NYC couple plead guilty in Hawaii wrinkle-reducing scheme

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - A New York City couple has pleaded guilty to charges of illegally injecting women in Honolulu with wrinkle-reducing drugs similar to Botox.

Bu Young Kim and her husband Chan Hui Cho also admitted in federal court to attempting to smuggle to South Korea nearly $80,000 in cash hidden in sanitary napkin containers.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson said Friday that Kim injected women in Honolulu's Korean community with a drug called Dysport imported from South Korea. He says she didn't have a prescription for the Botox-like drug and didn't have a license to administer it.

Court documents say the couple charged $100 to $500 for treatments done in places such as hotel rooms.

Their Honolulu attorney, Michael Green, there's high demand in Hawaii and elsewhere for "Botox parties."

They face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when they are sentenced July 13.

