Heavy rains, blustery winds in the forecast this weekend

The light winds and voggy conditions of the past few days will be swept away Sunday as a strong cold front brings gusty southwest Kona winds and the chance of heavy showers.

The southwest winds are expected to increase ahead of the front Sunday and Sunday night. Kauai and Oahu may experience locally windy conditions that could warrant a Wind Advisory.

The damaging winds that caused widespread power outages and damage two weekends ago came from the north-northeast. By contrast, strong Kona winds could cause problems for what are normally the windward areas of the islands. For example, Kailua and Kaneohe on Oahu could get strong gusts as the southwest winds accelerate as they blow downslope of the Koolau mountains.

The front will be accompanied by a narrow band of heavy showers and possible thundershowers. The current timetable calls for the frontal band to reach Kauai late Sunday night, Oahu Monday morning, Maui County Monday afternoon and the Big Island Monday night. The front should move quickly enough to prevent widespread flooding, but the rain may still be heavy enough to cause localized ponding or minor flooding.

While there are no watches or advisories posted, it's a good idea to check around the house for loose objects that should be secured or stored indoors ahead of time. Also take into account any outdoor activities you may have late Sunday and Monday and consider postponing or rescheduling them.

Drier weather and gusty northwest winds will follow behind the front.

