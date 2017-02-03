Friday's Digital Shortcast - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Friday's Digital Shortcast

Hawaii's Attorney General is suing President Trump over his Executive Order on immigration, citing the ban's "chilling effect on tourism" among the reasons for the lawsuit.

Lacy Deniz has these stories and more in today's Digital Shortcast. 

Click here to view it on Facebook. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly