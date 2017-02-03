Friday's Digital Shortcast

Hawaii's Attorney General is suing President Trump over his Executive Order on immigration, citing the ban's "chilling effect on tourism" among the reasons for the lawsuit.
Lacy Deniz has these stories and more in today's Digital Shortcast.
Click here to view it on Facebook.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
A bill that would require Hawaii child care providers to obtain liability insurance now heads to Gov. Ige's desk.More >>
A bill that would require Hawaii child care providers to obtain liability insurance now heads to Gov. Ige's desk.More >>
A criminal investigation has been opened after graffiti was found in portions of Mauna Kea Ice Age Natural Area Resevre.More >>
A criminal investigation has been opened after graffiti was found in portions of Mauna Kea Ice Age Natural Area Resevre.More >>
In the middle of the Pacific ocean, severe weather could strike the state at any moment.More >>
In the middle of the Pacific ocean, severe weather could strike the state at any moment.More >>