Island Air expands interisland flight service

By Kristy Tamashiro

Spring News Intern

HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now) - Boasting the addition of a new aircraft, Island Air announced Friday plans to significantly increase the number of interisland flights on its weekly schedule.

Island Air’s new Q400 aircraft, which is named Ola Kupono, or “safety in everything we do,” features engines that operate 30 percent faster than conventional engines, which will allow for more frequent flights.

The company says it already offers 266 flights weekly between Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii Island. The new aircraft will allow Island Air to boost that number by nearly 210 flights per week.

The number of daily round-trip flights between Honolulu and Kahului will increase to 16; Honolulu to Kona flights will fly 10 times daily, and flights between Honolulu and Lihue will bump up to eight.

The company says fares are expected to remain the same for travelers despite the new aircraft and expanded routes.

The airline plans to invest in seven more Q400s by the end of 2017.

