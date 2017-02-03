'Staying Alive': Students get life-saving lesson in CPR

By Kristy Tamashiro

Spring News Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- Students at Mid-Pacific Institute are getting in rhythm for American Heart Month, learning CPR and taking part in other life-saving exercises on Wednesday.

‘Kids 4 CPR,’ a non-profit organization striving to improve cardiac arrest survival rates, brought torso training manikins for 120 sixth graders to help them practice proper resuscitation procedures.

“Going with the theme of American Heart Month, we decided to give our kids just a little bit of training on what could happen with a family member or anyone out there in the community,” said Todd Jinbo, a teacher at Mid-Pacific.

The students chanted the Bee Gees' “Stayin’ Alive” while performing CPR on the torsos, which helps them keep a steady cadence, and lights on the manikins indicated how consistent they were with chest compressions.

"This is very important because someone could collapse on the floor and it could happen to anyone," said Alisha Colton, a sixth grader at the school. "So it’s very good to learn how to save someone’s life.”

