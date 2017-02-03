Hawaii sues Trump over controversial travel ban

Dozens gathered Sunday at Honolulu International Airport to protest President Trump's executive order banning refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States.More >>
Hundreds gathered in Waikiki on Friday to protest newly sworn-in President Donald Trump, The protesters gathered along Kalakaua Avenue with signs that read "No Bullying!" and "Peace." The peaceful protests in Hawaii started earlier in the day at the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus. They came as cities across the nation also saw protests, some of which turned violent.More >>
Photos of the most expensive home sold on Oahu so far in 2017.More >>
Here's a look at how Waikiki celebrated Lei Day!More >>
Hundreds of volunteers turned out at the historic Iolani Palace for a monumental scene in the new movie "Go For Broke."More >>
The man accused of running a Kahaluu puppy mill has pleaded no contest.More >>
