ESPN 1420 announces 2017 Jersey Fun Run

The third annual ESPN 1420 Jersey Fun Run is set for Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Aloha Stadium. The ESPN 1420 Jersey Fun Run is a family-friendly 3K run/walk that takes participants in and around Aloha Stadium. Sports fans of all ages are encouraged to wear their favorite team jerseys or colors as they explore parts of the stadium usually accessible only to players, coaches and Aloha Stadium personnel. The runners/walkers also get to run across Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union Field and can take part in fun-filled games and challenges at various activity stations. Pre-race festivities will begin at 8:00 a.m. with a rally, vendors, concessions and prize giveaways. The run will start promptly at 9:00 a.m.

Interested participants may sign up for the 2017 ESPN 1420 Jersey Fun Run at Active.Com. The entry fee is $40 per adult; $35 for military and seniors; and $30 for children aged 5-12 and groups of 10 or more. Proceeds from the event will once again benefit Special Olympics Hawaii.

“The ESPN 1420 Jersey Fun Run continues our commitment to serve people in our community,” said Mike Kelly, President and General Manager of ESPN 1420. “The 2017 edition promises to be our biggest and best Jersey Fun Run to date. We encourage sports fans to show their team pride and celebrate health and fitness in a safe and fun environment.”

“Special Olympics Hawaii is excited to continue our partnership with ESPN 1420 as the beneficiary of the Jersey Fun Run,” said Nancy Bottelo, Special Olympics Hawaii President and CEO. “Since the first event in 2015, the run has helped raise $7,000 as well as critical awareness and support for our athletes with intellectual disabilities.”

