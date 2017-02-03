Apaulo Music Productions presents Euge Groove, Tracy Carter in concert

Apaulo Music Productions (Michael Paulo – Owner/Producer) and The Sheraton Waikiki Hotel presents a Smooth Jazz Concert featuring Euge Groove and Tracy Carter on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at The Hawaii Convention Center – Liliu Theater, 1801 Kalakaua Avenue at 8 p.m.

Euge Groove is a smooth jazz saxophonist with a strong Top-40 background. His credits include playing in bands such as Expose, where he can be heard on the group’s 1987 number one single “Seasons Change”. He joined Tower of Power for four years and worked in bands for Joe Cocker, Eurythmics, the Gap Band, Huey Lewis & The News, Elton John, Bonnie Raitt, Aaron Neville, Richard Marx, Tina Turner and more. His tenth solo CD release in 2016 - “Still Euge” – represents Euge at his best.

Tracy Carter is a powerful and talented keyboardist, Music Director, vocalist, percussionist, songwriter, lyricist and producer. He currently tours as the keyboardist and vocalist with Dave Koz and Chaka Khan. He also performs in the capacity of Music Director for Gerald Albright. He wrote and co-produced the songs “Better Day”, “The Time is Here” and “Sundays Best” on two of the late Wayman Tisdales CDs. In 2013, Tracy was recognized for his work as an Arranger and Musician on the Grammy Award-Nominated recording “Summer Horns” featuring Dave Koz, Gerald Albright, Mindi Abair and Richard Elliot. The incredible band will include local musicians: Zanuck Lindsey on guitar, Randy Aloya on bass and Garin Poliahu on drums.

Tickets can be purchased at TIX.com or (951) 696-0184. Prices are $70 for the Platinum Seats (no reception) and $60 for Gold Reserved Seats. The VIP Reception with Meet and Greet is $20 at 7:00 p.m. til 7:45 p.m. The concert starts at 8 p.m. on February 4 at The Hawaii Convention Center – Liliu Theater and doors open at 7:30 p.m. Parking at The Convention Center is $10.00

For more information, www.michaelpaulo.com

