Hawaiian Word of the Day: Noho

The Hawaiian Word of the Day is Noho. The word noho is a noun that can mean a seat, chair or bench. But noho is also a verb, which means to live, reside, act, or even to be married. In Hawaiian genealogies and chants, the word noho is often seen when listing a family's ancestors, first listing the father's name, then mother's name, and then the phrase 'noho pu laua', literally meaning 'they lived together, mated, and had a child.'

