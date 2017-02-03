Business Report: 2/3/17

One way of measuring how tight a housing market is, is to measure months of remaining industry – the time it would take to sell all remaining homes for sale is no more came on the market. A year ago it was only 3.1 months. Now it's 2.6 months. Locations Hawaii says it's the lowest in more than 10 years. The annual commercial real estate forecast is this morning at the Hawaii Convention Center. Mark Ambard will moderate.

Honolulu federal bankruptcy court counts 96 filings in January, about the same as last year. It broke down to 63 on Oahu, 17 in Maui County, 11 on the Big Island and five on Kauai.

Shoppers at KTA Super Stores raise thousands for Hospice of Kona. If you saw people pulling tags off the registers on the West Side, the numbers on those tags reflected their donations.

ProService puts Trisha Nomura in charge of HR, or, as they put it, she's the new chief people officer. She came from HiHR when ProService acquired it last year.

A highlight of a chef's career is to serve a meal at the James Beard House in New York. The next Hawaii chef to do it, in March, will be Ron De Guzman of Stage Restaurant in the Honolulu Design Center. One of the four courses is Kona Lobster with Scallion Hollandaise.

