Big Island house fire displaces 2, kills cat

A house fire on the Big Island Thursday night displaced two people and killed a cat, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the alarm around 7 p.m. and found the two-bedroom duplex on Royal Poinciana Way with flames emanating from the front two windows.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 9 p.m. Officials said there was little damage to the structure, but most of the contents were destroyed.

The renter and that person’s daughter managed to evacuate safely. The American Red Cross is assisting those individuals.

Investigators said the cause was a grease fire in the kitchen.

Damage is estimated at $80,000.

